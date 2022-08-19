Philips has impressed in the slot during training camp and could open the season as Tennessee's starting slot receiver, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Gelnnon points out that Robert Woods (knee) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine can both play the slot as well, but they could both be ticketed for roles on the outside if rookie first-round pick Treylon Burks (undisclosed) isn't ready to start right away. Philips, who was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA, is thus involved in an indirect competition for playing time with his rookie teammate.