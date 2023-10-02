Philips (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips will now have a 21-day window to return to practice and subsequently be added to the active roster, if he's unable to do so, he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. The wide receiver is recovering from an MCL injury he suffered during the team's second preseason game Aug. 19 and once active, he'll likely operate mostly as a return-specialist while also serving as a depth option behind DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks (knee) on offense.