Philips (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips gutted out a shoulder injury Week 2 at Buffalo, hauling in his only target for five yards but also muffing a punt that the Bills recovered. Despite logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday this week, he seemingly won't get a chance at redemption Sunday. Philips' status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and assuming he's sidelined, the Titans' primary wide receivers will be Robert Woods, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.