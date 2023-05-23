Philips projects as the Titans' primary slot receiver entering OTAs, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.
Philips was a standout in training camp and the preseason of his rookie season, though his 2022 campaign was ultimately derailed by shoulder and hamstring issues. Back to full health, Philips should have a relatively clear path to the slot role in Tennessee, as the team failed to make substantial additions to its wide receiver corps during the offseason while also losing Robert Woods. In addition to being unproven, Philips could be held back as the team often turns to two tight-end sets, and the offense still runs through Derrick Henry.