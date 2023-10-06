Philips (knee) was a full participant in all three of Tennessee's practices heading into Sunday's game against the Colts, but he has yet to be activated from injured reserve, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips told Wyatt that he feels good about his chances of playing. The Titans opened up the 21-day window to activate Philips from injured reserve earlier in the week after he sat out the first four games of the season. If Tennessee brings Philips back to the active roster prior to Sunday's game, the 2022 sixth-round draft pick out of UCLA would likely serve as the slot receiver and could be used as a returner.