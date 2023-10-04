Philips (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips was placed on injured reserve to begin the season, but with the mandatory four-week minimum absence now in the rear-view mirror, the slot receiver's 21-day window to return from injured reserve was officially opened Monday. If he puts in a full week of practice, Philips would have a good chance of suiting up Sunday against the Colts, though he would first need to be officially activated from injured reserve.