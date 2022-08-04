Philips has been getting work on the first-team offense, with WRs coach Rob Moore noting Thursday that the rookie has "made some plays" and "immersed himself in the playbook,", Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported Tuesday that Philips was beginning to get some slot work with the first unit. He's off to a great start at training camp, by all accounts, but it's hard to see the fantasy upside for a rookie fifth-round pick slot specialist in a run-first offense with a mid-range starting quarterback. A lot would need to go wrong for the Titans for Philips to see more than 3-4 targets per game.