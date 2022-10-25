The Titans placed Philips (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Philips showed up on Tennessee's injury report last Friday due to an ankle issue, which forced inactive status Week 7 against the Colts and now will keep him sidelined for at least the next four games. With Treylon Burks (toe) and Racey McMath (undisclosed) also on IR, the Titans' receiving corps is populated by Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cody Hollister and newcomer Chris Conley.