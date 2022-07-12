Philips impressed the Titans with his route running and short-area quickness during offseason practices, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips stands at only 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, so he'll almost certainly be limited to reps in the slot throughout his career. However, the rookie showed some burst at the combine and has been able to carry that athleticism onto the practice field this offseason. Both Ryan Tannehill and receivers coach Rob Moore remarked about Philips' ability to run precise routes and his short-area quickness, while also acknowledging that he has a lot of work to do to prove he can be productive in the NFL. As a fifth-round pick, Philips will be fighting for a roster spot throughout training camp.