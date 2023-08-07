Philips is listed as the top punt returner on the Titans' initial unofficial depth chart, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Meanwhile, Philips is listed behind top wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks, who are listed as being backed up by Chris Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. That said, we'd expect Philips, a 2022 fifth-rounder, to see his share of snaps out of the slot this coming season after being limited to eight catches (on 13 targets) for 78 yards in four games as a rookie. In that context, if the UCLA product can avoid injuries, he could emerge as a fantasy option in deeper PPR formats in 2023.