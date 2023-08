Philips suffered a knee injury during Saturday's preseason game at Minnesota, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his departure midway through the first quarter, Philips had one punt return for two yards. Neither DeAndre Hopkins nor Treylon Burks (knee) suited up Saturday, so the Titans' remaining available wide receivers are Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Racey McMath, among others.