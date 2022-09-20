Philips recorded one reception on one target for five yards in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills.
Philips was among the Titans' most targeted pass catchers in Week 1, but he was an afterthought in Monday's blowout loss. He also muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, which led directly to a Bills touchdown. Philips was removed from his role as punt returner thereafter, but it remains to be seen if there will be playing time repercussions for his mistake moving forward.
