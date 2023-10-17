Philips recorded one reception on two targets for six yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens.

Philips appeared in his second game of the season and managed a fairly significant increase in snap rate, jumping from 24 to 46 percent. However, his production remained minimal and his performance was defined by a muffed punt that allowed the Ravens to kick a field goal just before halftime. He returned to punt return duties thereafter, so his role on special teams seems secure. On the other hand, Philips will likely continue to see minimal targets.