Philips (shoulder) did not record a catch on one target in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Colts.
Philips was activated from injured reserve to make his season debut. As could be expected, he was limited in his role, playing only 14 offensive snaps and one on special teams. Philips showed some rapport with Ryan Tannehill early in his rookie campaign, so it will be worth watching his role as he gets back into game shape.
