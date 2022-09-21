Philips (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, which Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site indicates was "more of a conditioning/walkthrough session."

Philips, who was limited at practice this past Friday and Saturday, approached Monday's game against the Bills listed as questionable, but ended up suiting up. With no reported setbacks in the contest, Philips' listed limitations Wednesday could well be maintenance-related. Following a six-catch, 66-yard effort in the Titans' season opener, Philips logged just one catch for five yards in Week 2 while working behind Treylon Burks, Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.