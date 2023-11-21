Philips recorded one catch on one target for 10 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars.

Philips saw a downturn in his involvement in the Tennessee offense, as he was on the field for a season-low 10 snaps. He had previously shown some rapport with Will Levis, combining to record 129 receiving yards across his previous two contests. The depressed state of the Titans' offense will create inconsistencies in Philips' performance, but he should have the chance to bounce back in a Week 12 matchup against Carolina.