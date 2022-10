Philips recorded one reception on two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders.

Philips saw a jump in his snap rate due to the absence of Treylon Burks (toe), but he was still relatively uninvolved in the offense. Since recording six catches for 66 yards in his first game as a pro, Philips has only two receptions for 12 yards across his last three matchups.