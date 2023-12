Philips (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The second-year slot man missed time earlier in the season with a knee injury and has also dealt with shoulder issues in 2023. He was a healthy scratch in Week 13 before playing just three offensive snaps in last Monday night's upset win over the Dolphins. Philips has 13 catches for 166 scoreless yards on 19 targets this season.