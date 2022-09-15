Philips didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick out of UCLA is nursing the injury four days after he logged a team-high nine targets while recording six receptions for 66 yards in the Titans' season-opening loss to the Giants. The Titans will wait and see if Philips can upgrade his activity in practice over the next two days before deciding on his status for Monday's game in Buffalo.
More News
-
Titans' Kyle Philips: Catches six passes in opener•
-
Titans' Kyle Philips: Starts final preseason game•
-
Titans' Kyle Philips: Serves as punt returner•
-
Titans' Kyle Philips: Contending for slot role•
-
Titans' Kyle Philips: Only impact on special teams•
-
Titans' Kyle Philips: Getting snaps with starters•