The Titans are expected to place Philips (knee) on injured reserve prior to Week 1, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Once the transaction becomes official, Philips will be ineligible for the first four games of the season, with Oct. 8 at Indianapolis marking his earliest possible date for a 2023 debut. The 2022 fifth-round pick played only four games as a rookie while battling shoulder and hamstring injuries, but earlier this summer he seemed to have a shot at roles as the No. 3 receiver and punt returner. Philips' absence could leave return work available for undrafted rookie Kearis Jackson, while veterans Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are more likely to pick up snaps on offense.