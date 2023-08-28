Philips, who injured his MCL during the Titans' second preseason game on Aug. 19, continues to miss practice, Nick Suss of the Tennessean reports.

The report notes that Philips, who sported a knee brace in the locker room Monday, doesn't have a timeline for his return at this point and "taking things "day-by-day" until he's ready to return to the field. At this stage, Philips' Week 1 status is cloudy, but it's possible there will be added context on that front after the Titans announce their moves in conjunction with Tuesday's deadline to set their initial 53-man roster. While Philips remains sidelined for now, fellow WR Treylon Burks (knee) was able to return to practice on Monday. If one or both are out or limited come Week 1, Chris Moore and/or Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would be candidates to see added reps alongside top pass-catching option DeAndre Hopkins.