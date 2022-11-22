Head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that he doesn't expect to see Philips (hamstring) at practice this week ahead of Sunday's game versus Cincinnati, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Although Philips is now technically eligible to rejoin the 53-man roster after spending the Titans' past four games on injured reserve, he'll probably have to wait until at least Week 13 at Philadelphia to be activated. Even once he's back, the rookie fifth-round draft pick doesn't have a clear path to consistent playing time as long as Treylon Burks, Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine remain healthy.