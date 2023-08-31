Philips (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Titans on Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

As a result, Philips, who is bouncing back from an MCL injury, will miss at least the first four games of the coming season. Once the 2022 fifth-rounder is back in action, he should have an opportunity to claim a key role of of the slot with the Titans. In Philips' looming absence, Chris Moore and/or Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are candidates to see added reps alongside top WRs DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks.