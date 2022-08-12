Philips failed to bring in his only target and returned two punts for 16 yards in the Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The rookie fifth-round pick drew the second target of the night on the opening drive from Malik Willis, but that was the extent of his involvement on offense. Philips did muster a 13-yard return when the Ravens were forced to punt on their first drive, yet he wasn't able to carry over any of the momentum he'd generated as a receiver in recent camp practices. The UCLA product will need to have much more of a presence on offense beginning with the Titans' next exhibition matchup against the Buccaneers a week from Saturday night to make his case for a roster spot.