Philips (hamstring) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips picked up the hamstring injury during the Titans' week of practice and was forced to only log a limited session Friday. He'll be held out of his second game this season, as he also missed Week 3 due to a shoulder issue. Cody Hollister could see an increased role, though the Titans' pass volume will likely be too low for Hollister to see many targets.