Philips secured four of five targets for 60 yards in the Titans' 20-16 loss to the Steelers on Thursday night.

Philips tied for team lead in receptions with DeAndre Hopkins while setting the pace with a yardage total that also served as a career high. The second-year UCLA product and rookie signal-caller Will Levis showed excellent chemistry throughout the night, following a Week 8 matchup against the Falcons when Philips had posted what was at the time a season-best 3-24 line on three targets. If Levis continues as the Titans quarterback in a Week 10 road matchup against the Buccaneers, Philips could continue seeing his role in the offense expand, especially if Treylon Burks (head) is sidelined for that contest.