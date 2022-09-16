Philips (shoulder) was limited in practice Friday.
Philips ramped up his activity after sitting out Thursday's practice entirely, but he sported a non-contact jersey, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. The rookie generated some fantasy buzz after leading the Titans with 66 receiving yards in his NFL debut, but fantasy managers relying on him in Week 2 will have a dearth of options if Philips is unable to suit up, as the Titans won't face the Bills until Monday.
