Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that he doesn't expect to see Philips (hamstring) at practice this week ahead of Sunday's game versus Cincinnati, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Although Philips is now technically eligible to return from Tennessee's injured reserve list after spending four games there, it seems he'll probably have to wait until at least Week 13 at Philadelphia to be activated. Even once he's back, the rookie fifth-rounder doesn't have a clear path to consistent playing time as long as Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine remain healthy.