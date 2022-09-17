Philips (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips logged two straight days of limited participation in practice thanks to a shoulder injury. The rookie was the most productive of any Titans wide receivers in Week 1 tallying six receptions for 66 yards on just 31 offensive snaps. If Philips is unable to play expect Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Treylon Burks to shoulder the the majority of the offensive load.