Philips (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, TennesseeTitans.com's Jim Wyatt reports.
Although the Titans didn't hold a full Wednesday practice, Philips' estimated participation level was listed as limited for that day as well. Two limited practices would normally have a player on track to play going into Friday practices, so as long as the rookie's shoulder avoids any setbacks he should be on track to suit up against Las Vegas on Sunday, even if limited to some extent.
