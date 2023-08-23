Philips (knee) remained sidelined during Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Philips suffered a knee injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, and while the Titans haven't outlined a timetable for his return to action, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com suggests that the WR could miss up to six weeks with an MCL issue. With Treylon Burks dealing with a sprained LCL, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and/or Chris Moore are candidates to see added opportunities alongside DeAndre Hopkins as long as Burks and Philips continue to miss time.