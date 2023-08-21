Philips suffered an MCL injury during Saturday's game against the Vikings, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

We'll await further details from the team, but Kuharsky suggests that Philips could miss some time as a result of the issue. With Treylon Burks dealing with a sprained LCL, the Titans wide receiver depth behind DeAndre Hopkins is currently taxed. In the event that one or both of the injured pass-catchers are out or limited at the start of the regular season, added work would be available for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and/or Chris Moore.