Philips recorded one reception on four targets for 11 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Philips struggled to get on the same page with Malik Willis, though he did manage the seventh-longest offensive play for the Titans on the day. He also served as Tennessee's punt returner and ripped off returns of 35, 27 and 15 yards. Philips has impressed as a slot receiver in camp, so he could immediately make an impact in multiple facets of the game.