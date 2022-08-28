Philips did not record a reception or target in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over Arizona.
Philips started the game in a three-receiver set alongside Treylon Burks and Robert woods. He didn't record any statistics but also served as the punt returner early in the game. Philips may give way to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine early in the season for offensive snaps, but he has impressed during training camp and will have the chance to showcase his talent on special teams.
