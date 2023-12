Philips is active for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Philips was a healthy scratch in Week 13 against the Colts, but he'll be back in the mix Monday. In the process, Philips will provide the Titans with wide receiver depth, as well as offer the team an option in the return game. In seven games this season, Philips has logged a 13/166/0 receiving line on 19 targets.