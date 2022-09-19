Philips (shoulder) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bills.
Philips approached the contest listed as questionable after logging limited practice listings Friday and Saturday, but he'll give it a go Monday. In the process, the 2022 fifth-rounder will look to build off a six catch (on nine targets) for 66 yards effort in his NFL regular-season debut in Week 1. It remains to be seen if he'll maintain such volume in Week 2, with Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Treylon Burks also in the Titans' wide receiver mix, but if Philips can keep up the pace in the coming weeks, he'll merit attention in PPR formats.
