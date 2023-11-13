Philips secured three of five targets for 61 yards in the Titans' 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Philips was able to pace the Titans in receiving yards for the second straight game on an afternoon where Will Levis threw for just 199 yards. The sure-handed wideout seems to have good chemistry with the rookie signal-caller, however, posting a 10-153 line over the three games Levis has seen action in. Philips will aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 11 road matchup against a porous Jaguars secondary.