Philips is listed as questionable Sunday against the Colts due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Philips already has missed one game this season with a shoulder issue, and his status for Week 7 now is in peril after he logged a limited practice Friday due to a new health concern. If he's able to suit up this weekend, he'll be well behind the Titans' top wide receivers Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, even with rookie Treylon Burks (toe) on injured reserve.