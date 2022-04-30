The Titans selected Philips in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 163rd overall.

Philips is only a slot receiver and isn't exactly a memorable prospect in that one capacity either, but he was certainly a good collegiate receiver at UCLA and probably has something to offer an NFL offense. At 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, Philips quietly showed good burst at the combine, logging a 1.55-second 10-yard dash and 124-inch broad jump, and he might have an angle to be the Titans' lead slot specialist right away.