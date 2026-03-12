default-cbs-image
Granson signed a one-year deal with the Titans on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The tight end finished the 2025 campaign with career lows in catches (seven), targets (nine) and receiving yards (40). Granson also played more on special teams than defense for the Eagles. The former Colt will now try to find a role with the Titans.

