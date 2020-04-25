Titans' Larrell Murchison: Nabbed by Titans in fifth round

The Titans selected Murchison in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 174th overall.

Murchison (6-foot-3, 297 pounds) racked up a career-best 48 tackles and seven sacks as a senior with NC State, where he served as a two-year starter. His quickness and hand technique lend him obvious potential as a rotational pass rusher, but short arms (32 and 3/8 inch) and a lack of explosiveness will likely limit his ceiling in Tennessee.