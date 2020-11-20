Murchison (back/ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's road trip to Baltimore, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman was forced to exit Tennessee's Week 10 loss to the Colts because of a back injury, and he was unable to log even a limited practice session between Wednesday and Friday. With Murchison confirmed unavailable for the 6-3 Titans, depth behind Jack Crawford at right defensive end will be depleted for a matchup against Baltimore's top-ranked rush offense.