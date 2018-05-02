Titans' Larry Rose III: Inks deal with Titans

Rose signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent Saturday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Rose rushed 187 times for 949 yards (5.07 YPC) and 10 scores for New Mexico State last season, and he caught 55 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns. With Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis signed for 2018, the Titans have their situational roles covered, so Rose will look make the squad via special teams.