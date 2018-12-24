Lewis signed a contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Lewis' spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Cole Wick (shoulder) on injured reserve. A former 2017 undrafted free agent, Lewis previously racked up three tackles and a sack during two games with the Texans last season. The 24-year-old will likely play a special teams role with the Titans.