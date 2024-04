The Titans acquired Watson from the Browns on Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

In return, the Browns get the Titans' seventh-round pick -- No. 227 overall -- in this month's NFL Draft. Watson, 25, appeared in seven games for Cleveland last season, playing a total of 55 offensive snaps. New Titans OL coach Bill Callahan was with Watson in Cleveland last season, so the veteran coach must have liked what he saw from Watson in practice.