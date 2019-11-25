Play

Sims was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Sims posted a season-high 12 tackles last week, and he notched six more in this divisional matchup. The fourth-year pro didn't return to the game, so he'll likely have his practice status monitored during the upcoming week leading up to Week 13's contest against the Colts.

