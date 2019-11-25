Titans' LeShaun Sims: Injures ankle Sunday
Sims was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Sims posted a season-high 12 tackles last week, and he notched six more in this divisional matchup. The fourth-year pro didn't return to the game, so he'll likely have his practice status monitored during the upcoming week leading up to Week 13's contest against the Colts.
More News
-
Titans' LeShaun Sims: Outstanding in win•
-
Titans' LeShaun Sims: Works out with teammates in offseason•
-
Titans' LeShaun Sims: Placed on IR•
-
Titans' LeShaun Sims: Sidelined Sunday vs. Rams•
-
Titans' LeShaun Sims: No practice limitations Wednesday•
-
Titans' LeShaun Sims: Nearing return for Week 2 action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...