Sims (groin) is expected to play in the Week 2 contest against Jacksonville, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Things seem to be trending upward quickly for Sims. It seems the groin injury wasn't all that severe but perhaps came at a bad time late last week. However, it's still fairly early in the week and a lot can change before Sunday.

