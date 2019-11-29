Play

Sims (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Sims sustained the ankle injury during last Sunday's win over the Jaguars and didn't practice this week. It's unclear how long the 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined, but he'll miss at least one contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories