Sims racked up 12 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 35-32 win over the Chiefs.

Sims had by far his best game of the season, making 12 of his 18 tackles this season in Week 10. He also suited up for a season high 77 defensive snaps in the game, however, the Kansas City spread attack could've been the reason for his uptick in playing time. The hope for his fantasy prospects is that Sunday is a sign of things to come, but will have to wait a week, as the Titans head into their bye for Week 11.

