Sims (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Sims suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. It ends up the injury is season-ending, as Mularkey hinted at on Thursday. Brice McCain and Kalan Reed are the most likely candidates to replace Sims in the Titans secondary.

